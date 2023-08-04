Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Friday removed an employment class action against Ross Stores, the discount retail chain, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action contends that the defendant would change retail workers' schedules without proper notice in violation of the Fair Workweek Law. The complaint was filed by Willig, Williams & Davidson; Lichten & Liss-Riordan; and Werman Salas PC. The case is 2:23-cv-03010, Spady v. Ross Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Rashiek Spady

defendants

Ross Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches