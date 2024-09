Who Got The Work

Norton Rose Fulbright partner Brian A. Sun has entered an appearance for AT&T in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 7 in California Central District Court by Zuber Lawler LLP on behalf of Spada Innovations, asserts two patents related to a passive optical network. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:24-cv-06703, Spada Innovations, Inc. v. At and T Inc.

Telecommunications

September 23, 2024, 7:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Spada Innovations, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Zuber Lawler LLP

Zuber Lawler And Del Duca LLP

Defendants

At and T Inc.

At&T Inc.

defendant counsels

Norton Rose Fulbright

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims