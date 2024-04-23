SpaceX Wants These Judges Off Its Case | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Morgan Lewis & Bockius attorneys for SpaceX are swinging an axe at the throat of the National Labor Relations Board's regulatory authority by relying on the Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy case. The NLRB is trying to establish that separation and arbitration agreements with SpaceX employees at its McGregor and Bastrop, Texas facilities, as well as SpaceX's other facilities, are unlawful, according to the complaint. The NLRB further asserts that SpaceX has a nationwide an arbitration agreement policy, which the agency claims is an unfair labor practice.

April 23, 2024, 1:39 PM

