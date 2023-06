News From Law.com

Slingshot Aerospace has hired a former NASA Office of Inspector General attorney-adviser, Megan Sieffert, as legal chief. She joins Slingshot as general counsel on June 12 from Axiom Space, where she served as a spaceflight counsel and associate general counsel for more than three years.

Aerospace & Defense

June 07, 2023, 3:36 PM

nature of claim: /