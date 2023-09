News From Law.com

A New Jersey man who was a controller at a special purpose acquisition company has pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging him with profiting from an insider trading scheme. Robert Del Prete of Brick earned $60,170 from a stock deal that he carried out based on nonpublic information that he obtained at work about a pending merger, according to documents from a case brought by U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

