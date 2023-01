Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Target and Biddeford Blankets LLC to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Killino Law Firm on behalf of Frank Sowell and Suzanne Sowell, who contend that Frank suffered burns to his foot from an allegedly defective electric blanket. The case is 2:23-cv-00249, Sowell v. Target Corporation.