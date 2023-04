New Suit

Bank of America was sued Thursday in Texas Western District Court over alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The court action was filed by McCarty & Raburn on behalf of Dustin Soward. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00453, Soward v. Bank Of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 21, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Dustin Soward

Plaintiffs

Mccarty & Raburn, A Consumer Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Bank Of America, N.A.

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations