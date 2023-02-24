Who Got The Work

Tyler Marandola and Matthew Sean Yungwirth of Duane Morris have entered appearances for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts four patents related to wireless networking, was filed Jan. 10 in Texas Eastern District Court by Nelson Bumgardner Conroy on behalf of Sovereign Peak Ventures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:23-cv-00009, Sovereign Peak Ventures, LLC, v. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Technology

February 24, 2023, 8:18 AM