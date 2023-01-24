Sovereign Immunity Waiver Challenged After Gwinnett DA Is In...

News From Law.com

State attorneys want to see a lawsuit filed by a pair of hemp-product retailers against Georgia and an individual district attorney go up in smoke. Appealing several Fulton County Superior Court decisions surrounding the complaint to the Supreme Court of Georgia, Solicitor General Stephen J. Petrany argued the appellees' complaint should have been tossed on sovereign immunity grounds after it named Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson in its complaint seeking declaratory relief from the state. "Since it's all done in one action, it should be dismissed," Petrany said.

Cannabis

January 24, 2023, 4:55 PM