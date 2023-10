News From Law.com

Four months after attorneys disputed sovereign immunity afforded to a Georgia sheriff following the death of a restrained detainee in the backseat of a patrol car, the Supreme Court of Georgia has clarified that "the 'use' of a motor vehicle " as provided under Georgia insurance and liability law "is not limited by the terms 'actively in use' 'as a vehicle.'"

October 26, 2023, 12:17 PM

