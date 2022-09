Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a collective employment action against hospital operator Southcoast Health System Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by McLane & McLane on behalf of former Southcoast employees who contend that they were discriminated against and terminated for seeking religious exemptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:22-cv-11472, Souza v. Southcoast Health System, Inc.

Health Care

September 13, 2022, 7:04 AM