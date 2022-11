Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foster Graham Milstein & Calisher on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Ale Solutions Inc. to Colorado District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was filed by MoGo LLC and Never Summer Law on behalf of Arthur Souverein and Jacqueline Souverein. The case is 1:22-cv-03006, Souverein et al v. Ale Solutions, Inc. et al.