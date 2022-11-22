New Suit - Trademark

Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, and other defendants were hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by SRipLaw on behalf of Southwestern MFG, accuses the defendants of misappropriating the 'Multi Wedge' mark to sell hand tool wedge products identical to the plaintiff's. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08541, Southwestern MFG. LLC v. Wilmar LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 22, 2022, 4:19 PM