Southwest Wants Class Actions Over Holiday Flight Cancellati...

Southwest Airlines has moved to dismiss four class actions alleging its failed to provide refunds or reimbursements for out-of-pocket costs to passengers left stranded when it canceled nearly 16,000 flights from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2. In moving to dismiss three cases in California, Southwest cited the "first-to-file" rule. The first case was filed in Louisiana, where Southwest alleges it was not required to provide refunds and that the Airline Deregulation Act preempted redhibition claims.

June 22, 2023, 2:52 PM

