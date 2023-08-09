Southwest Vows to Appeal Order Requiring Top Lawyers to Unde...

News From Law.com

Southwest Airlines is vowing to appeal a Texas federal judge's ruling on Tuesday requiring it to send three of its senior lawyers to "religious liberty training." Judge Brantley Starr of the Northern District of Texas said he was ordering the training to sanction Dallas-based Southwest for failing to follow the terms of an earlier order in the case, which was brought in 2017 by a flight attendant who alleged she was fired for expressing her anti-abortion views.

Legal Services

August 09, 2023, 8:52 AM

