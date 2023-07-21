Removed To Federal Court

Patterson Cos., a distributor of dental and veterinary products, and Air Techniques Inc. on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Kansas District Court. The suit, filed by Norris Keplinger Hicks & Welder on behalf of Southwest Oral Surgery, accuses the defendants of recommending an inappropriate vacuum pump system for the plaintiff’s dental practice and of failing to promptly replace or repair the system. The defendants are represented by Martin Pringle Oliver Wallace & Bauer. The case is 6:23-cv-01149, Southwest Oral Surgery, P.A. v. Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. et al.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 4:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Southwest Oral Surgery, P.A.

Plaintiffs

Norris Keplinger Hicks & Welder, LLC

defendants

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Air Techniques, Inc.

defendant counsels

Case Linden Kurtz Buck, PC

Martin Pringle Oliver Wallace & Bauer, Llp - Wichita

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects