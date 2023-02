New Suit - Contract

Ethanol producer Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Syngenta Crop Protection on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, seeks reimbursement for excess Enogen corn purchased under a requirements contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00247, Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy LLC v. Syngenta Crop Protection LLC.

January 31, 2023, 6:54 PM