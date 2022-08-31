Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Rivkin Radler on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against PetVet Care Centers to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, concerning an asset purchase agreement dispute, was filed by Brennan Manna Diamond and attorney Elinor Baxter on behalf of Southwest Florida Veterinary Specialists and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-00539, Southwest Florida Veterinary Specialists Incorporated et al v. PetVet Care Centers (Florida), LLC.

Health Care

August 31, 2022, 3:11 PM