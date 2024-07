News From Law.com

Stacy Cozad, a veteran of the chemical and aviation industries, is joining lock-making giant Allegion as general counsel. Allegion announced Cozad's appointment this week. She comes aboard from South Charleston, South Carolina-based chemical-maker Ingevity, where she's been general counsel for three years.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2024, 9:26 AM