New Suit - Contract

Akerman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of SouthState Bank N.A., as successor by merger to Atlantic Capital Bank N.A. The suit, which relates to SouthState's banking services, takes aim at Qoins Technologies Inc., a fintech company that helps customers pay of debts, for its alleged failure to maintain, track and reconcile its customers' accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05020, SouthState Bank, N.A., v. Qoins Technologies, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 22, 2022, 7:58 AM