New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of SouthState Bank. The suit brings claims against Michael Clowney, a former senior vice president for SouthState, and First Community Bank. The complaint accuses Clowney of breaching the non-solicitation covenants in his restricted stock unit agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-03589, SouthState Bank NA v. Clowney et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 11:51 AM