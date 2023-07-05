Attorneys at Deutsch Kerrigan LLP on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related lawsuit against Lexington Insurance Co., an AIG subsidiary, Steadfast Insurance Co., a Zurich subsidiary and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for property damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Sher, Garner, Cahill, Richter, Klein & Hilbert on behalf of Southland Square Apartments LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-02329, Southland Square Apartments LLC v. Indian Harbor Insurance Co.
Insurance
July 05, 2023, 6:07 PM