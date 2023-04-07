Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Standard Financial Ltd. to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Williams Mullen on behalf of Southland National Insurance Corp., pertains to the defendant's alleged default on loans totaling more than $60 million. The suit follows the Feb. 2023 indictment of Standard Financial owner Gregory E. Lindberg for conspiracy, fraud, false statements and money laundering. The case is 5:23-cv-00183, Southland National Insurance Corporation v. Standard Financial Limited.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Southland National Insurance Corporation

defendants

Standard Financial Limited

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract