New Suit - Civil RICO
Williams Mullen filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of the policyholders and creditors of Southland National Insurance Corp. and other insolvent companies. The suit accuses Greg E. Lindberg and other defendants of misusing insurance company funds, including by making irresponsible investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00340, Southland National Insurance Corporation et al v. Lindberg et al.
North Carolina
June 23, 2023, 3:12 PM
Plaintiffs
- Bankers Life Insurance Company
- Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company
- Southland National Insurance Corporation
- The Special Deputy Liquidators of Southland National Insurance Corporation
- The Special Deputy Rehabilitators of Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company and Bankers Life Insurance Company
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Academy Financial Assets, LLC
- Alpharetta, LLC
- AR Purchasing Solutions 2, LLC
- AR Purchasing Solutions, LLC
- Augusta Asset Management, LLC
- Baldwin Asset Management, LLC
- Capital Assets Fund I, LLC
- Capital Assets Fund II, LLC
- Capital Assets Fund IV, LLC
- Capital Assets Fund V, LLC
- Capital Assets Management II, LLC
- Capital Assets Management III, LLC
- Chatsworth Asset Management, LLC
- Christopher Herwig
- ComplySmart, LLC
- CV Investments, LLC
- Damascus Asset Management, LLC
- Devin Solow
- Edwards Mill Asset Management, LLC
- Ephesus Asset Management, LLC
- Forest Park Asset Management, LLC
- Gbig Holdings, LLC
- Gilford Asset Management, LLC
- Global Growth Holdings, Inc.
- Greg E. Lindberg
- Hampton Asset Management, LLC
- Hpcsp Investments, LLC
- Intralan Investments Limited
- Iron City Asset Management, LLC
- iTech Funding, LLC
- Jackson Asset Management, LLC
- Kite Asset Management, LLC
- Lilly Asset Management, LLC
- Marshall Asset Management, LLC
- Paradise Asset Management, LLC
- Rockdale Asset Management, LLC
- Standard Advisory Services, Ltd.
- Standard Financial Limited
- Summerville Asset Management, LLC
- Tybee Island Asset Management, LLC
nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims