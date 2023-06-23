New Suit - Civil RICO

Williams Mullen filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of the policyholders and creditors of Southland National Insurance Corp. and other insolvent companies. The suit accuses Greg E. Lindberg and other defendants of misusing insurance company funds, including by making irresponsible investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00340, Southland National Insurance Corporation et al v. Lindberg et al.

North Carolina

June 23, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims