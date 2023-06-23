New Suit - Civil RICO

Williams Mullen filed a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court on behalf of the policyholders and creditors of Southland National Insurance Corp. and other insolvent companies. The suit accuses Greg E. Lindberg and other defendants of misusing insurance company funds, including by making irresponsible investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00340, Southland National Insurance Corporation et al v. Lindberg et al.

North Carolina

June 23, 2023, 3:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Bankers Life Insurance Company

Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company

Southland National Insurance Corporation

The Special Deputy Liquidators of Southland National Insurance Corporation

The Special Deputy Rehabilitators of Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Company and Bankers Life Insurance Company

Williams Mullen

defendants

Academy Financial Assets, LLC

Alpharetta, LLC

AR Purchasing Solutions 2, LLC

AR Purchasing Solutions, LLC

Augusta Asset Management, LLC

Baldwin Asset Management, LLC

Capital Assets Fund I, LLC

Capital Assets Fund II, LLC

Capital Assets Fund IV, LLC

Capital Assets Fund V, LLC

Capital Assets Management II, LLC

Capital Assets Management III, LLC

Chatsworth Asset Management, LLC

Christopher Herwig

ComplySmart, LLC

CV Investments, LLC

Damascus Asset Management, LLC

Devin Solow

Edwards Mill Asset Management, LLC

Ephesus Asset Management, LLC

Forest Park Asset Management, LLC

Gbig Holdings, LLC

Gilford Asset Management, LLC

Global Growth Holdings, Inc.

Greg E. Lindberg

Hampton Asset Management, LLC

Hpcsp Investments, LLC

Intralan Investments Limited

Iron City Asset Management, LLC

iTech Funding, LLC

Jackson Asset Management, LLC

Kite Asset Management, LLC

Lilly Asset Management, LLC

Marshall Asset Management, LLC

Paradise Asset Management, LLC

Rockdale Asset Management, LLC

Standard Advisory Services, Ltd.

Standard Financial Limited

Summerville Asset Management, LLC

Tybee Island Asset Management, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims