Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kramon & Graham on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AXA subsidiary Indian Harbor Insurance Co. and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman on behalf of Southland Industries, seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a defense and indemnification to the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. The court action also takes aim at Old Republic Insurance Co. and AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh. The case is 1:23-cv-00607, Southland Industries v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 6:21 PM