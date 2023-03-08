Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Independent Specialty Insurance Co. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida, was filed by the Merlin Law Group on behalf of Southland Circle LLC, doing business as Bayou Gardens Apartments. The case is 2:23-cv-00855, Southland Circle, LLC d/b/a Bayou Gardens Apartments v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 7:28 PM