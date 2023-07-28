New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jackson Lewis filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Avalon Hospice and Gentiva. The suit targets Ascend Hospice and Tristan Willits, a former hospice care consultant for Gentiva who is currently employed at Ascend. The complaint accuses Willits of soliciting referrals for hospice services for Ascend from customers he worked with while employed at Gentiva. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-04064, SouthernCare, Inc. dba Avalon Hospice and Gentiva v. Willits et al.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plaintiffs

SouthernCare, Inc. dba Avalon Hospice and Gentiva

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Care Alternatives of Missouri, LLC dba Ascend Hospice

Tristan Willits

nature of claim: 880/