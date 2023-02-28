New Suit

Southern-Owners Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Auto-Owners Insurance, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, which takes aim at Suter Investments LLC and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Southern-Owners has no obligation to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit. The court action was filed by Stoler Russell Keener Verona. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00229, Southern-Owners Insurance Company v. Suter Investments, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 5:52 PM