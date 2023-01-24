New Suit

Auto-Owners subsidiary Southern Owners Insurance sued Meares Plumbing Inc. and Mitze Richeson Monday in Florida Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by the Davis Law Firm, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff owes no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from property damage due to mold contamination. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00154, Southern Owners Insurance Company v. Meares Plumbing, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 10:53 AM