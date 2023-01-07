Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney have entered appearances for Highwoods Contracting Corp. in a pending insurance lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 22 in Florida Middle District Court by Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda on behalf of Southern-Owners Insurance, seeks a declaration that Southern has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:22-cv-02177, Southern-Owners Insurance Company v. Highwoods Contracting Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

January 07, 2023, 6:13 PM