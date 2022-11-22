New Suit

D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Arlington, Texas, and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda on behalf of Southern Owners Insurance, seeks a declaration that Southern has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02177, Southern-Owners Insurance Co. v. Highwoods Contracting Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

November 22, 2022, 6:06 PM