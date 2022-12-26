Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Clay M. Carlton and associate Justin Stern have stepped in to represent Booz Allen Hamilton in a pending insurance lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 10 in Florida Northern District Court by Boyd & Jenerette on behalf of Southern-Owners Insurance, an Auto-Owners Insurance Group company. The suit seeks declaratory judgment that Southern-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify Booz Allen or CrossWorks Technologies for claims stemming from a 2021 auto accident. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II, is 3:22-cv-22835, Southern-Owners Insurance Company v. Crossworks Technologies Inc et al.

Business Services

December 26, 2022, 1:23 PM