New Suit

Booz Allen Hamilton, a management and information technology consulting firm based in Virginia, and Crossworks Technologies Inc. were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Florida Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Boyd & Jenerette on behalf of Southern-Owners Insurance Company, seeks a declaration of the rights and duties of the parties under an insurance policy issued to Crossworks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-22835, Southern-Owners Insurance Company v. Crossworks Technologies, Inc. et al.

Business Services

November 11, 2022, 1:10 PM