Southern-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Costa Homes Inc., Howard Millian and Susan Millian on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Davis Law Firm, seeks a declaration that Southern-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00786, Southern-Owners Insurance Co. v. Costa Homes Inc. et al.
Insurance
April 11, 2023, 6:01 PM