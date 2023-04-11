New Suit

Southern-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Costa Homes Inc., Howard Millian and Susan Millian on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Davis Law Firm, seeks a declaration that Southern-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00786, Southern-Owners Insurance Co. v. Costa Homes Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 11, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Southern-Owners Insurance Company

Timothy H. Snyder, Attorney At Law, P.A.

defendants

Costa Homes, Inc.

Howard Millian

Susan Millian

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute