New Suit - Antitrust

Petroleum distributor CrossAmerica Partners was hit with an antitrust lawsuit on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Mooty & Associates on behalf of Southern Oil and Sipsey River Oil, accuses the defendant of violating the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act by selling gasoline below cost in a region where it competes with the plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00989, Southern Oil Co. Inc. et al. v. CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Energy

July 27, 2023, 7:52 PM

