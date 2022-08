Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDonald Toole Wiggins PA on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. and Geico to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Stephen L. Barker on behalf of Southern Oak Insurance Company, centers on a fire resulting form an allegedly faulty 2013 Ford C-Max Energi. The case is 6:22-cv-01478, Southern Oak Insurance Company v. Ford Motor Company et al.