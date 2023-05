New Suit - Contract

Hartford Fire Insurance Co. was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Huddles Jones Sorteberg & Campbell on behalf of Southern Insulation Inc., seeks to recover damages under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01358, Southern Insulation, Inc. v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Southern Insulation, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Huddles Jones Sorteberg And Dachille PC

defendants

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract