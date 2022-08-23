Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Greenwich Insurance Company to California Central District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Reed Smith and in-house attorneys for Edison on behalf of the Southern California Edison Company, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Greenwich in underlying litigation arising from the Bobcat Wildfires. The case is 2:22-cv-05984, Southern California Edison Company et al v. Greenwich Insurance Company.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 7:44 PM