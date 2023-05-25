New Suit - Employment

Arnall Golden Gregory filed an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Southern District Court against the Mechanical Shop Inc. The court action, filed on behalf of the Southeastern Carpenters & Millwrights Health Trust Fund and the Southeastern Carpenters & Millwrights Pension Trust Fund, contends that the defendant has failed to submit contributions to the funds for the months of July 2022 through April 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00060, Southeastern Carpenters & Millwrights Health Trust Fund et al v. The Mechanical Shop, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 25, 2023, 12:35 PM

Plaintiffs

J. Kirk Malone

Southeastern Carpenters & Millwrights Health Trust Fund

Southeastern Carpenters & Millwrights Pension Trust Fund

Thomas H. Jenkins

Arnall Golden Gregory

defendants

The Mechanical Shop, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations