News From Law.com

When the American Bar Association (ABA) released its latest annual report, the 2022 Profile of the Legal Profession, it included some stark statistics on judicial diversity. The ABA's report includes a letter from its president, Reginald M. Turner, who is Black. In the letter, he mentions that two new minority judges—one Asian American and one Chaldean American—recently were appointed to the federal courts in his home state of Michigan. However, still much progress should be made in judicial diversity efforts.

Florida

August 16, 2022, 5:17 PM