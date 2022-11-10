Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow and Lightfoot, Franklin & White on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Allscripts Healthcare LLC to Mississippi Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Zachary & Leggett on behalf of Delta Health Alliance Inc. and Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative Inc. The court action contends Allscripts breached a contract by failing to complete a data migration of patients' records to another server. The case is 2:22-cv-00153, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. et al v. Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 10, 2022, 7:39 PM