Southeast E-Discovery Leaders Say Generative AI Needs More D...

Big Law e-discovery experts in the Southeast see the newest generative artificial intelligence tools eventually aiding their searches—but they are cautious of the ethical pitfalls and current limitations that come with it. E-discovery leaders at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Maynard Nexsen both praised the ability of AI to increase the efficiency of the discovery process. But the firm experts each gave warnings that they couldn't rely on generative AI completely and it carries ethical risks if used inappropriately.

August 02, 2023, 5:56 PM

