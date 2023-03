New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by McWherter Scott & Bobbitt on behalf of Southdown Hospitality. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00196, Southdown Hospitality LLC v. Owners Insurance Co.

March 03, 2023, 7:25 PM