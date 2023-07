Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Eversheds Sutherland on Thursday removed a complaint for declaratory judgement against Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by NabliLaw LLC on behalf of Neville South, seeks to declare that Geico has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying motor vehicle collision action. The case is 1:23-cv-05530, South v. GEICO General Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 6:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Neville South

defendants

GEICO General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Eversheds Sutherland

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute