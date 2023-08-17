Who Got The Work

Troy R. Covington of Bloom Parham LLP and William M. Droze of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders have stepped in to represent the Atlanta Police Foundation Inc. and the City of Atlanta, respectively, in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to alleged violations of the Clean Water Act, was filed Aug. 1 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Law Office of Jon L. Schwartz on behalf of South River Watershed Alliance Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-03416, South River Watershed Alliance, Inc. v. City of Atlanta et al.

Government

August 17, 2023, 8:35 AM

Plaintiffs

South River Watershed Alliance, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Jon L. Schwartz

defendants

Atlanta Police Foundation, Inc.

City of Atlanta

defendant counsels

Bloom Parham, LLP

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws