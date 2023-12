News From Law.com

South Florida has quickly become one of the hottest legal markets in the country, with Big Law invading the region by storm. As a result, the talent is following. Since South Florida's COVID-era boom, law firms in the area are seeing more Ivy League-educated recruits entering the legal talent pool. But there's also an increasing perception that Florida's local law schools are rising in prominence as they pump out better candidates.

December 12, 2023, 1:57 PM

