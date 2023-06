News From Law.com

In 2021, Florida law firms saw a slight pause to their growth as talent wars made hiring tricky, but that seems to have changed last year as Big Law started showing up in droves and driving headcount expansion rates back up to normal levels. The average growth of Florida firms came in at 3.8% in 2022, far outpacing 2021's rate of 1% average growth.

June 27, 2023, 10:01 AM

