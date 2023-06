News From Law.com

South Florida's international appeal is apparently sending beacons to aviation industry players, further expanding the already present sector. Holland & Knight freshly transferred William Coleman, one of its aviation finance attorneys, from Oregon to join a recently poached partner, Donald Gray, coming from Blake, Cassels & Graydon in Canada. The moves come as both see opportunities popping up in Miami's growing business hub.

June 30, 2023, 10:08 AM

