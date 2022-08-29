South Floridas Business Leaders Could Become Global Pioneers...

News From Law.com

South Florida will soon have to adapt to the effects of sea level rise, extreme heat, and increased storm activity, as the world's temperature and weather patterns change. Some community leaders are considering whether the recent influx of people and companies to the region could be leveraged in a way that would not only rescue low-lying communities from a watery grave but also position South Florida as a global leader in climate change research, mitigation and adaptation.

August 29, 2022, 7:00 AM