South Florida Litigators Land $12.2M Verdict for Agricultura...

News From Law.com

South Florida attorneys' valuation theory posed by an expert and their grilling of a defendant's farm manager on the stand, was likely critical to the eight-figure verdict a state court jury returned to a start-up agricultural business. Gregory Weiss and Scott Konopka, partners at Mrachek, Fitzgerald, Rose, Konopka, Thomas & Weiss in West Palm Beach, said they had one overarching challenge in representing the plaintiff, CTY Farms Inc., against the defendants, St. Lucie River Farm LLC and International Farming Corp. LLC.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 29, 2024, 1:46 PM

nature of claim: /